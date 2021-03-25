Colorado Governor: Half-Staff Flags For Chief Chester Riley

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis today ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in honor of Nucla Naturita Fire Protection District Chief Chester Riley.

Chief Riley was one of the first responders to arrive on scene of a motor vehicle crash. While securing the scene, he suffered a fatal heart attack, which was ruled a line of duty death.

Chief Riley was 56 years old and is survived by his wife, son, father, and two brothers.

This order stacks on the March 23, 2021, order lowering flags in honor of the victims of the Boulder King Soopers shooting. Flags should remain lowered through Thursday, April 1, 2021.