United States Attorney’s Office Announces 18th Annual Project Safe Neighborhoods Logo Contest Winners

Charleston, S.C (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announced today the winners of the United States Attorney’s Office’s 18th Annual Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Logo Contest, which was open to all South Carolina grade school students.

The theme of this year’s contest was “Preventing Gun Violence in Our Schools.” Judges sought logos that demonstrated a successful collaboration between schools, communities, and law enforcement to reflect (1) warning signs that students should be looking for related to gun violence; (2) resources to help students who have concerns about gun violence; and (3) general messages to prevent gun violence in South Carolina schools.

“Stopping gun violence, particularly in our schools, is imperative,” said Acting U.S. Attorney DeHart. “This year’s contest is one way to enhance the necessary dialogues in our schools to end gun violence and ensure school safety. The United States Attorney’s Office thanks all students, teachers, and schools that participated in the contest and congratulates this year’s winners.”

The overall winning logo will be used in publications distributed statewide and displayed on the United States Attorney’s Office website. The winner from each grade division and overall winner are named below:

Winner 9th-12th grade Division/ OVERALL WINNER

Alyssa Earnhardt, C.A. Johnson High School

Columbia, SC

Winner 6th-8th grade Division

Jasmine Lucas, William J. Clark Middle School

Orangeburg, SC

Winner 3rd-5th grade Division

Sanjana Kumar, Fairfield Magnet School

Winnsboro, SC

Winner K-2nd grade Division

I’Yanna Bryant, Wilder’s Elementary School

Sumter, SC

The winning entries were chosen by a select group of young leaders at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice who act as role models for the other youth throughout the entire department. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers’ Association Foundation will provide $50.00 awards to each division winner; and the overall winner, Alyssa Earnhardt, a student at C. A. Johnson High School in Columbia, will receive an additional $50.00 award. All students who participated will receive a Certificate of Appreciation for their submissions.

The annual logo contest is a long-running part of the district’s PSN program and an important prevention initiative that has proven to be an effective way to engage our students in meaningful conversation about preventing gun crimes amongst our young people and ensuring a safe learning atmosphere for our children. PSN focuses on reducing violent crime in our communities through prevention, enforcement, and reentry initiatives.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today