(STL.News) A rescue operation is under way in northern India after part of a Himalayan glacier collapsed into a river, sweeping away a dam and causing huge floods.

More than a hundred people are missing, many of them construction workers at a hydroelectric power plant in Uttarakhand state.

Mishal Husain presents BBC News at Ten reporting by South Asia correspondent Rajini Vaidyanathan.

