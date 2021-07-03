U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers Seize $1.4 Million in Hard Narcotics at Laredo, Texas Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas (STL.News) U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized hard narcotics in four separate, unrelated incidents that totaled over $1,400,000 in street value.

“In an effort to secure our Nation’s borders, as these narcotics seizures clearly illustrate, CBP has implemented enforcement strategies that have furthered the disruption of dangerous drugs entering the country,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

The first seizure occurred on June 28th at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, after a CBP officer referred a 2007 Cadillac Escalade arriving from Mexico for a secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, CBP officers discovered packages containing 7.80 pounds of alleged cocaine and packages containing 2.51 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the drivers’ personal belongings. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $110,444.

The second enforcement action occurred on June 28th at the World Trade Bridge, after CBP officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a daily express consignment truck arriving from Mexico. The 2020 Freightliner and shipment were referred for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 11.11 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the shipment. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $222,223.

The third enforcement action occurred at the World Trade Bridge later that evening, after CBP officers encountered a tractor manifesting a shipment of plastic scrap arriving from Mexico. The 2020 International tractor and shipment were referred for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of packages containing 19.75 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, 32.67 pounds of alleged cocaine, and 22.88 pounds of alleged fentanyl within the shipment. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $958,404.

The fourth enforcement action occurred on June 29th at the World Trade Bridge after CBP officers encountered a daily express consignment truck arriving from Mexico. The 2011 Freightliner and shipment were referred for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 7.05 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the shipment. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $141,094.

The four interceptions have a combined street value of $1,432,165.

CBP seized the narcotics. The cases were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.